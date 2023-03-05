Left Menu

Man battling for life in Mumbai hospital after assault by brother-duo

The victim was beaten up for two hours, a police official said, adding eight men were named in the FIR.The injured man was rushed to a civic-run hospital by his family members where three surgeries were performed on him, the official said, adding that one of the attackers has a criminal past. Family members of the victim claimed his condition is very serious.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2023 19:07 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 19:07 IST
Man battling for life in Mumbai hospital after assault by brother-duo
  • Country:
  • India

A 27-year-old man has been battling for his life for the last three weeks after he was brutally assaulted by two brothers, in Kalina area of Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

Police have arrested the duo on the charge of attempt to murder. The man was attacked after he damaged the windshield of a vehicle in an inebriated condition. The entire incident, which occurred on February 12, was captured in CCTV cameras in which a man can be seen brutally attacking the victim in his stomach. The victim was beaten up for two hours, a police official said, adding eight men were named in the FIR.

The injured man was rushed to a civic-run hospital by his family members where three surgeries were performed on him, the official said, adding that one of the attackers has a criminal past. Family members of the victim claimed his condition is very serious. Further investigation is underway, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOAH says; Finland to allow gender reassignment without sterilisation and more

Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOA...

 Global
2
India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Frank D'Souza

India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Fran...

 United States
3
India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

 Global
4
India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023