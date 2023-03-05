Left Menu

UP: Govt hospital worker caught on video taking bribe, health dept orders probe

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 05-03-2023 19:42 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 19:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Health Department officials here have ordered a probe after a video showing a hospital worker allegedly taking a bribe on the pretext of an eye operation made rounds on social media, officials said on Sunday.

In the video, which surfaced on social media on Saturday, a hospital worker can be seen carrying two Rs 500 currency notes.

Vashisth Rajbhar, who accompanied a patient who had undergone surgery claimed that the patient was admitted for an eye operation on March 2. Rajbhar alleged that Dr S Prasad at the district hospital operated on the patient and the doctor through his worker Lal Bahadur, ''took money from us and other patients.'' Chief Medical Superintendent of the district hospital here Dr VK Singh said that they have taken cognizance of a video and action will be taken in the case after a probe A clarification in this regard has been sought from the doctor concerned and the worker, he said.

