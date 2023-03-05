Left Menu

Two held for forceful religious conversion in UP

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 05-03-2023 22:13 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 22:13 IST
Two held for forceful religious conversion in UP
  • Country:
  • India

Two men were arrested here on Sunday for allegedly luring people to change their religion, police said.

The arrested persons allegedly targeted people of weaker sections by luring them with money, an official said, adding a case under the Indian Penal Code and the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act was registered against the accused.

The two men have been identified as Rajat Kumar Shah (34), hailing from Delhi, and Abhijeet Mesih (32), a resident of Chakeri town, police said, adding they have been sent to jail.

The arrests were made after a ruckus by the workers of the right-wing Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal over the alleged religious conversions.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Ravindra Kumar said police were alerted about the alleged forceful religious conversion event at a building in Shyam Nagar in Chakeri.

A police team raided the building and took six persons into its custody, he added.

''A probe is on and efforts are on to identify the mastermind behind the conversions,'' said Amarnath Yadav, Assistant Commissioner of Police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOAH says; Finland to allow gender reassignment without sterilisation and more

Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOA...

 Global
2
India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Frank D'Souza

India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Fran...

 United States
3
India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

 Global
4
India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023