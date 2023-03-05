Left Menu

UP: 3 women, child receive burn injuries in LPG gas cylinder, firecracker explosion

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 05-03-2023 22:16 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 22:16 IST
UP: 3 women, child receive burn injuries in LPG gas cylinder, firecracker explosion
Three women and a child received burn injuries when an LPG gas cylinder and firecrackers exploded in Rampur Dhobiahar village here on Sunday, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (rural) Pavitra Mohan Tripathi said a person had kept firecrackers in his thatched house which caught fire while food was being cooked, leading to the LPG cylinder blast. The injured, identified as Sukka (70), Shabnam (16), Bitti (35) and Akbar (7), have been admitted to the district hospital, the police officer said, adding the man had licence to store and sell firecrackers.

The Additional SP said the matter will be probed by a circle officer and action will be initiated against the man if any lapse is found on his part in storing firecrackers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

