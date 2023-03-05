Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-03-2023 23:16 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 23:16 IST
AWWA South Western command holds exhibition-cum-sale of products in Rajasthan
The Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) of the South Western command on Sunday here organised an exhibition-cum-sale of various products made by the members of the body to mark International Women's Day.

The exhibition -- 'Her Hunar' -- was attended by women entrepreneurs and wives of army officers, who displayed their products such as handicrafts, candles, bags, jewellery, designer clothes, herbal Holi colours, and other creative items.

The event was inaugurated by Shakunthala Raju, regional president of AWWA, South Western command.

Raju said the initiative by the AWWA aimed to showcase the entrepreneurial skills of the Army wives to the civil fraternity, engage with other business minds and benefit from the mutual exchange to grow exponentially.

The event was supported by the 'Community of Dreamers', a group of entrepreneurs who also had set up their stalls during the event.

International Women's Day will be celebrated on Wednesday.

