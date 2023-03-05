Left Menu

Man wanted in over 50 criminal cases held in central Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2023 23:53 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 23:53 IST
Man wanted in over 50 criminal cases held in central Delhi
Delhi Police's Crime Branch arrested a 34-year-old man allegedly involved in over 50 criminal cases, officials said on Sunday.

The man was wanted in cases like car theft and looting popular showrooms in the city along with his gang members, they said.

A stolen car, nine two-wheelers and branded clothes worth about Rs 5 lakh were recovered from the accused's possession, police said.

He has been identified as Deepak Babbar, a resident of Rohini, they said.

All the 53 cases against him and his gang are of burglary, theft and robbery in stores, police said.

In the last eight months, the gang has targeted multiple showrooms in central Delhi, Dwarka and west Delhi, they added.

According to the police, on the night of February 29, Babbar, along with his gang members, broke into a showroom in Patel Nagar and decamped with 150 items of clothing and Lenovo tablets.

Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch), said CCTV footage was collected and analysed during investigation and a suspect was traced and identified as Babbar.

Subsequently, he was held from central Delhi, the police officer added.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he and two of his gang members were involved in the Patel Nagar burglary, Yadav said.

"He confessed that he and his gang committed similar burglaries in Patel Nagar, Karol Bagh, Dwarka and west Delhi in the last eight-10 months. They would distribute the stolen items among themselves and later sell a few of them to their associates outside Delhi to evade suspicion,'' he added.

Babbar would often change places to avoid police, Yadav said.

