Russian central bank extends capital controls for 6 months

Russia's central bank on Monday extended for six months a number of emergency capital controls it introduced after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine last year and the West imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow. In a move flagged by Governor Elvira Nabiullina last week, the central bank said it was extending restrictions on the withdrawal of foreign currency until Sept. 9, 2023, as well as a ban on some commission charges that banks can levy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)