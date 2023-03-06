Russian central bank extends capital controls for 6 months

Left Menu

Russia's central bank on Monday extended for six months a number of emergency capital controls it introduced after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine last year and the West imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow. In a move flagged by Governor Elvira Nabiullina last week, the central bank said it was extending restrictions on the withdrawal of foreign currency until Sept.

Russia's central bank on Monday extended for six months a number of emergency capital controls it introduced after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine last year and the West imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow. In a move flagged by Governor Elvira Nabiullina last week, the central bank said it was extending restrictions on the withdrawal of foreign currency until Sept. 9, 2023, as well as a ban on some commission charges that banks can levy.

