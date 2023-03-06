North End Foods Marketing, its official settles case with Sebi; pays Rs 91 lakh as settlement charges

North End Foods Marketing (NEFM) and its official on Monday settled with capital markets regulator Sebi a case pertaining to alleged manipulation of stock prices of mentha oil futures contract at Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX).

Sandeep Sabharwal, who was the Managing Director (MD) of NEFM, and the firm paid Rs 45.50 lakh each towards the settlement charges to the capital markets regulator for the alleged violations of PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) norms, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in the order.

The order came after both NEFM and Sabharwal proposed to settle the pending proceedings through a settlement order.

Sebi, through a show cause notice in September 2022, alleged that it received communication from MCX that certain entities were holding more than 75 per cent of total exchange deliverable stock of mentha oil.

It was also alleged that NEFM and Sabharwal through its connected entities had devised a plan where NEFM has acquired the ultimate beneficial ownership of a substantial percentage of mentha oil, which are tradable at the exchange.

The firm intentionally created false and misleading appearance of trades wherein it was the de-facto beneficial owner/trader but the trades were done by its connected entities without disclosing their connection with NEFM.

Further, it has been alleged that the dominant position created by NEFM along with all connected entities in a deliberate manner was in violation of PFUTP rules.

Sabharwal being the MD of NEFM was also accountable for company's operations and has statutory duty towards it to act diligently.

Thus, the allegations of flouting PFUTP norms has also been extended with respect to Sabharwal, Sebi said.

Pending the instant proceedings, NEFM and Sabharwal filed settlement applications and paid Rs 45.50 lakh each towards full and final settlement for the alleged default.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)