Take advantage of quality generic medicines at affordable prices: HP governor

Medicines available in 'Janaushadhi Kendras' are proving to be a boon for common people and there is dire need to increase awareness about the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said on Monday.

Under the scheme, people of the state are being provided quality generic medicines at affordable prices through 48 functional Janaushadhi Kendras, he said during a meeting with Mission Director of National Health Mission Hemraj Bairwa.

A total 1,759 high-quality medicines and 280 surgical and other products are available at these centres, Shukla said, adding that prices of Janaushadhi medicines are generally 50 to 90 per cent less than that of branded medicines.

The scheme has also provided employment opportunities, the governor said.

Shukla further appealed to the people to take advantage of the project. He said that on March 7, the fifth Janaushadhi Day will be observed.

