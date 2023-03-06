Left Menu

U.S. requests formal consultations with Mexico in GMO corn dispute

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2023 22:08 IST | Created: 06-03-2023 22:08 IST
The U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Monday it is requesting formal technical consultations with Mexico over its agricultural biotechnology policies limiting imports of genetically modified corn and other products under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.

The move is the first formal step under the trade agreement that could lead to a dispute settlement request and if not resolved, ultimately "formal steps to enforce U.S. rights under the USMCA," USTR said.

