Lt Gen Sahi takes charge of Dimapur-based 3 corps

Lt General HS Sahi on Monday took charge as the command of the Dimapur-based elite 3 Corps of the Indian Army, an official said.

Lt Gen Sahi, who was commissioned in 23 Rajput regiment in 1988, is an alumnus of Indian Military Academy, and National Defence College, Delhi. In his last assignment at Army Headquarters, the officer was handling operational matters of Indian Army, the official said.

He has the distinction of being the General Officer Commanding of Counter Insurgency Force(Kilo) in North Kashmir.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)