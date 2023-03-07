Left Menu

Bhupender Yadav addresses Jan Aushdhi Diwas 2023 program held in Dwarka

Shri Yadav said medicines are available at these centers at low prices, due to which the public is getting relief from the burden of expensive medicines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2023 17:32 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 17:32 IST
Shri Yadav said the Modi government is working on a target of increasing the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras to 10,000 in the country by the end of the year.  Image Credit: Twitter(@byadavbjp)
Union Minister for Labour and Employment and Environment,Forest and Climate Change Shri Bhupender Yadav addressed the  Jan Aushdhi Diwas2023 program organized in Dwarka, Delhi today. He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, more than 9,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras have been opened across the country by the central government to make health facilities accessible to all people.

Shri Yadav said medicines are available at these centers at low prices, due to which the public is getting relief from the burden of expensive medicines. He said along with this, keeping in view the convenience of women, the availability of sanitary pads at cheap rates is also being ensured by the government at these Jan Aushadhi Kendras.

Shri Yadav said the Modi government is working on a target of increasing the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras to 10,000 in the country by the end of the year. 

(With Inputs from PIB)

