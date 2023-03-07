Left Menu

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in commercial unit in Kurla; no injuries

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-03-2023 18:41 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 18:41 IST
A fire broke out in a commercial unit in Mumbai's Kurla area on Tuesday afternoon and was brought under control in nearly 2 hours, an official said. "There was no report of any injury to anyone," a fire official said.

The blaze started around 4.15 pm at the establishment on Mathuradas Vasanji Road, Coca Cola Compound, in Bail Bazar locality, a civic official said. At least eight fire engines and other firefighting equipment were pressed into service to tackle the "level-2" fire, he said. "The fire was confined to electric wiring and installations, refrigerator, wooden materials, steel racks and a few utensils in the kitchen area of the single-storey structure," the official said.

The fire was brought under control around 6 pm, he said. More details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

