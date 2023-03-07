Left Menu

German minister: Iran's missile attacks on Iraq risk regional stability

Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2023 20:16 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 20:16 IST
German minister: Iran's missile attacks on Iraq risk regional stability

Iranian missile attacks across the Iraqi border are unacceptable and put both people and regional stability at risk, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said during a visit to the Iraqi capital on Tuesday.

"With its missile attacks, the Iranian regime shows not only that it recklessly and brutally suppresses its own people, it also puts human life and the stability of the whole region at risk to hold on to power. It is unacceptable and dangerous for the whole region," she said at a news conference.

