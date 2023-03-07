Left Menu

Two of Americans kidnapped in Mexico are alive, two dead

The woman and another man were alive, safe and in the hands of authorities, the official said. Tamaulipas Governor Americo Villarreal told Lopez Obrador on the call that one of the survivors was injured. Lopez Obrador said one person was in custody in relation to the kidnapping.

Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2023 20:45 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 20:45 IST
Two of Americans kidnapped in Mexico are alive, two dead

Two of four Americans who went missing on Friday in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas are alive, and two are dead, the state governor said Tuesday on a call with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador during a news conference.

ABC News reported the four people kidnapped were Latavia "Tay" McGee, Shaeed Woodard, Zindell Brown, and Eric James Williams. Separately, a Mexican official told Reuters on Tuesday that two men had been found dead. The woman and another man were alive, safe and in the hands of authorities, the official said.

Tamaulipas Governor Americo Villarreal told Lopez Obrador on the call that one of the survivors was injured. Lopez Obrador said one person was in custody in relation to the kidnapping.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

 Global
3
Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide
Blog

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

 Global
4
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023