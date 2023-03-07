Left Menu

Ukraine denies involvement in attempted sabotage at Belarus air field

Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2023 21:38 IST
Ukraine's foreign ministry denied on Tuesday that Kyiv was involved in attempted sabotage at a Belarusian air field last month.

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko alleged that Ukrainian and U.S. intelligence services were involved in the drone attack in late February which was claimed by Belarusian anti-government activists.

"It is clear that this is another attempt to create an artificial threat from Ukraine for the sake of justifying (Belarusian) support for Russia's aggression," Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said in a statement.

