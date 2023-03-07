Left Menu

Maha: 40-year-old man held for setting wife on fire

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 07-03-2023 23:32 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 23:32 IST
Maha: 40-year-old man held for setting wife on fire
  • Country:
  • India

A 40-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane district has been arrested for allegedly trying to kill his wife by setting her afire, an official said on Tuesday.

The woman, who is admitted to a civic hospital, told the police that her husband wanted to drive her out of their home at Nala Sopara, the official said.

When the woman did not agree to leave the home, the man allegedly poured kerosene on her and set her ablaze on Monday evening, the official said.

The station house officer at Tulinj police station said the man has been booked for attempt to murder, adding that the motive behind the crime is still being probed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; France reports bird flu in foxes near Paris, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023