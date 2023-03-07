U.S. judge rules Missouri state gun law is unconstitutional

A U.S. federal judge ruled that a Missouri state law aimed at invalidating many federal gun regulations was unconstitutional, handing the U.S. Justice Department a victory on Tuesday in its bid to get the law tossed out. In a 24-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Brian Wimes for the Western District of Missouri wrote that the state's Second Amendment Preservation Act (SAPA), also known as "HB85," violates the supremacy clause of the U.S. Constitution, a doctrine which holds that federal laws take priority over conflicting state laws.

"SAPA's practical effects are counterintuitive to its stated purpose," Wimes wrote. "While purporting to protect citizens, SAPA exposes citizens to greater harm by interfering with the federal government's ability to enforce lawfully enacted firearms regulations designed by Congress for the purpose of protecting citizens."

Spokespeople for Missouri Governor Michael Parson did not have an immediate comment on the ruling. The Justice Department has previously said that HB85, which was signed into law in June 2021, has harmed partnerships between the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and state and local law enforcement.

"H.B. 85 has caused many state and local law enforcement agencies to stop voluntarily assisting in the enforcement of any federal firearm offense, or even offer critical investigative assistance to the federal government for use in its enforcement activities," Justice Department attorneys wrote in their February 2022 civil complaint against Missouri. A Justice Department spokesperson did not have any immediate comment on the judge's ruling.

