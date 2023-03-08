Russia's war on Ukraine latest: U.S. intel says pro-Ukrainian group sabotaged pipelines-NYT

New intelligence reviewed by U.S. officials indicates that a pro-Ukrainian group sabotaged the Nord Stream pipelines that carried natural gas from Russia to Europe, but they have found no evidence of Kyiv government involvement in the September 2022 attack, the New York Times reported on Tuesday. FIGHTING

* Ukrainian troops will keep defending the eastern city of Bakhmut and reinforcements will be sent in, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, apparently prolonging the war's bloodiest battle in a bid to break Moscow's assault force. * Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said the seizure of Bakhmut was critical to punching a hole in Ukrainian defences and would allow Moscow's forces to mount further offensive operations deeper inside the country.

* Volodymyr Nazarenko, a Ukrainian commander in Bakhmut, said there had been no order to retreat and "the defence is holding", albeit in conditions of "utter hell". * The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary force said he needed the regular army to supply him with more ammunition if he was to win the battle for Bakhmut.

* Ukraine has opened a criminal investigation into what it said was Russia's "brutal and brazen shooting of an unarmed person" depicted in a video on social media. Reuters could not independently verify battlefield reports.

INSIDE RUSSIA * A Russian opposition activist who used social media to condemn Moscow's war in Ukraine received an eight-and-a-half year jail sentence on Tuesday after a Moscow court found him guilty of spreading false information about the army.

* Russia's FSB security service said it had thwarted a Ukrainian-backed car bomb attack on prominent nationalist businessman Konstantin Malofeyev. ECONOMY/DIPLOMACY

* The Ukraine crisis seems to be driven by an invisible hand pushing for the protraction and escalation of the conflict, China's foreign minister, Qin Gang, said. * A Ukrainian court has ordered the seizure of shares owned by billionaire Kostyantyn Zhevago in iron pellet producer Ferrexpo following compensation claims over his now bankrupt bank, Ukraine's Deposit Guarantee Fund said.

