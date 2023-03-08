Left Menu

Russia's Prigozhin says Wagner controls all of eastern part of Bakhmut

Russia's Wagner group of mercenaries has taken full control of the eastern part of Bakhmut, Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Wednesday. "Units of the private military company Wagner have taken control of the eastern part of Bakhmut," Prigozhin said in a voice recording on the Telegram messaging platform of his press service. "Everything east of the Bakhmutka River is completely under the control of Wagner." Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2023 11:05 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 10:50 IST
Yevgeny Prigozhin Image Credit: Wikipedia
Prigozhin has issued some premature success claims before.

"Everything east of the Bakhmutka River is completely under the control of Wagner."

Reuters was not able to independently verify the report. Prigozhin has issued some premature success claims before.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

