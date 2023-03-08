Left Menu

Maha: Man, fiancee booked after he gives 'triple talaq' to his wife

08-03-2023
Maha: Man, fiancee booked after he gives ‘triple talaq’ to his wife
A man and his fiancee from Maharashtra's Thane district have been booked after he allegedly pronounced instant ''triple talaq'' to his wife, an official said on Wednesday.

On August 1, 2019, Parliament approved a bill that proposed making "instant "triple talaq" a criminal offence.

According to the wife's complaint, her husband and his fiancee abused her on the night of February 26 when she asked him to live with her. The man, a Bhiwandi resident, then shouted "talaq-talaq-talaq" and said he had dissolved their marriage, his wife told the police.

The station house officer of Bhiwandi town police station said a case has been registered against the husband and his fiancee under the Indian Penal Code and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act.

No one has been arrested yet, said the official.

