Maha Cong chief's brother booked for allegedly threatening rice mill owner

As per the First Information Report FIR, the family of the complainants sister had entered into a verbal agreement in 2020 to sell the rice mill owned by her to Vinod Patole for Rs 51 lakh. The FIR said Vinod Patole and four others stopped Salve in Chatgaon village on March 3 when he was headed towards Gadchiroli city and threatened to kill him.

PTI | Gadchiroli | Updated: 08-03-2023 14:39 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 14:39 IST
Police in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra has registered a case against Vinod Patole, brother of state Congress president Nana Patole, and others for allegedly threatening a rice mill owner. A complaint was filed in this regard by Pramod Salve, director of a nursing college in Gadchiroli district. Vinod Patole had denied the allegations against him in a press conference. As per the First Information Report (FIR), the family of the complainant's sister had entered into a verbal agreement in 2020 to sell the rice mill owned by her to Vinod Patole for Rs 51 lakh. Vinod Patole paid Rs 20 lakh till 2021 but didn't assure to pay the balance money hence Salve sent a notice to him and issued an advertisement to sell the rice mill. The FIR said Vinod Patole and four others stopped Salve in Chatgaon village on March 3 when he was headed towards Gadchiroli city and threatened to kill him. Vinod Patole and four others were booked on charges of criminal intimidation and wrongful restraint under the Indian Penal Code.

No arrest is made yet and further investigation is underway, a police official said.

