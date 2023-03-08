Left Menu

Man stabbed to death in Rajasthan

A 26-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death over an old enmity in the Kunhari area here, police said on Tuesday.Five people have been apprehended in connection with the murder, they said.The deceased has been identified as Rahul Jain alias Rahul Gandhi, a resident of Kunhari, police said.On Tuesday evening, Jain, along with a friend, was returning to home in the Landmark City area after attending a party.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 08-03-2023 17:57 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 17:26 IST
Man stabbed to death in Rajasthan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death over an old enmity in the Kunhari area here, police said on Tuesday.

Five people have been apprehended in connection with the murder, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Rahul Jain alias Rahul Gandhi, a resident of Kunhari, police said.

On Tuesday evening, Jain, along with a friend, was returning to home in the Landmark City area after attending a party. Suddenly, around 6 pm, one of the accused, identified as Ravi Dhakad alias Ravi Ghinga (22), and his friends stopped Jain and a heated argument ensued. Dhakad took out a knife and attacked Jain, Deputy Superintendent of Police Shankar Lal said.

Jain sustained injuries in chest and thighs and was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead, he said.

Investigation revealed that Jain and Dhakad were history sheeters and at least 10 criminal cases were lodged against each at Kunhari police station, police said.

The two earlier worked together but turned enemies of late over some issue, they said.

After committing the crime, the accused fled the spot. However, police acted swiftly and detained Dhakad and four other persons and also recovered the knife used in the attack, DSP Lal said.

The deceased’s father Ramesh Gandhi filed a complaint with the police accusing Dhakad and four others of murdering his son, police said, adding while Dhakad has been placed under arrest, the questioning of the other accused is going on.

However, Gandhi alleged negligence on part of the police, saying that a police checkpost at Landmark City was metres away from the spot where the stabbing incident occurred.

Police said the body was handed over to family members after postmortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; Five women who say they were denied abortions sue Texas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global
2
Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody till March 10

Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody...

 India
3
LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face of risk and uncertainty

LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face o...

 Global
4
FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023