Three drown in Gomti river in UP's Sultanpur

Three youths drowned and another went missing while taking a bath in the Gomti river after celebrating Holi, police here said on Wednesday. The four youths reached the Sitakund Ghat at Kotwali Nagar to bathe around 3 pm. When one of them started drowning, the others tried to save him. All four drowned, Superintendent of Police Somen Burma said. Upon receiving information, senior officials rushed to the spot to monitor the rescue operations, the police said.

Three youths -- Amit Rathore (30), Gaya Prasad (28) and Rudra Kumar (18) -- were brought out of the water and taken to a hospital where doctors declared them dead. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem, they added. Local divers are conducting a search operation for the missing youth, the police said.

