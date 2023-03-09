Left Menu

Envoy ‘deeply disturbed’ by mounting violence between Israelis and Palestinians

UN News | Updated: 09-03-2023 09:42 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 09:42 IST
Envoy ‘deeply disturbed’ by mounting violence between Israelis and Palestinians
In response to the latest violent unrest in the West Bank, the UN Middle East envoy has underlined the need for Israelis and Palestinians to exercise restraint to avoid further escalation. "We are in the midst of a cycle of violence that must be stopped immediately," Tor Wennesland said in a statement on Wednesday. ## Concern for civilians "I am deeply disturbed by the continuing violence and appalled by the attacks of Israeli settlers against Palestinians two days ago in Huwwara, near Nablus. Israel, as the occupying power, must ensure that the civilian population is protected, and perpetrators are held to account," he said. Mr. Wennesland condemned Israeli settler violence against Palestinians, and Palestinian attacks against Israelis, adding that all civilians must be protected from violence. "I am also alarmed by the events that unfolded yesterday during an Israeli operation in Jenin, resulting in armed exchanges between Israeli security forces and armed Palestinians," he said. Israeli troops stormed a refugee camp in the West Bank city, killing six Palestinians, including the gunman who fatally shot two brothers in a terrorist attack in Huwwara last month. ## Avoid provocation Mr. Wennesland said the UN Security Council has spoken with one voice, calling on the parties to observe calm and restraint, and to refrain from provocative actions, incitement and inflammatory rhetoric. Jordan hosted talks between Israeli and Palestinian officials last month, and commitments made then "should be implemented if we are to find a way forward", he added. He stressed that the parties must refrain from further steps that would lead to more violence.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; Five women who say they were denied abortions sue Texas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global
2
Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody till March 10

Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody...

 India
3
LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face of risk and uncertainty

LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face o...

 Global
4
FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023