Left Menu

Eminent barrister Samaraditya Pal dies at 84

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-03-2023 11:38 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 11:38 IST
Eminent barrister Samaraditya Pal dies at 84
  • Country:
  • India

Eminent barrister Samaraditya Pal died at a private hospital here on Thursday morning after suffering a heart attack, a family source said.

He is survived by his wife Ruma Pal, a former judge of the Supreme Court of India.

Pal (84) died after being taken to the hospital in the morning, he said.

Born on December 15, 1938, Pal did his schooling from St Xavier's School and graduated from Presidency College, the family source said.

He obtained his law degree (LLB) from Calcutta University, after which he completed his Barrister at Law from Inner Temple, UK. An accomplished barrister, Pal practised at the Calcutta High Court and appeared in cases at various high courts in the country and the Supreme Court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; Five women who say they were denied abortions sue Texas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global
2
Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody till March 10

Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody...

 India
3
LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face of risk and uncertainty

LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face o...

 Global
4
FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023