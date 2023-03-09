Georgian lawmakers withdraw 'foreign agents' bill - ruling party

Georgia's ruling party said on Thursday it was dropping a bill on "foreign agents" after two nights of violent protests against it amid criticism the draft was inspired by a Russian law and represented an authoritarian shift. The Georgian Dream ruling party said in a statement it would "unconditionally withdraw the bill we supported without any reservations". It cited the need to reduce "confrontation" in society.

The bill, which would have required Georgian organisations receiving more than 20% of their funding from abroad to register as "foreign agents" or face fines. Parliament gave it initial approval on Tuesday but tens of thousands of protesters then gathered outside parliament, and again on Wednesday.

Police used tear gas and water cannon to disperse the crowds after several hours of mostly peaceful protest.

