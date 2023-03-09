MP: One dead, one missing after entering pond post Holi celebrations

One person died and another is missing after they entered a pond in Anuppur in Madhya Pradesh post Holi celebrations, a police official said on Thursday.

They had entered the pond, near Kapil Dhara locality, on Wednesday evening to take bath, Ramnagar police station in charge RK Bais said.

''The body of the one of the persons, identified as Somaditya Ganguly (22), has been fished out. His friend Aditya Singh (23) is missing and a search operation is underway with divers being deployed,'' the official said.

