MP: One dead, one missing after entering pond post Holi celebrations
PTI | Anuppur | Updated: 09-03-2023 13:23 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 13:21 IST
- Country:
- India
One person died and another is missing after they entered a pond in Anuppur in Madhya Pradesh post Holi celebrations, a police official said on Thursday.
They had entered the pond, near Kapil Dhara locality, on Wednesday evening to take bath, Ramnagar police station in charge RK Bais said.
''The body of the one of the persons, identified as Somaditya Ganguly (22), has been fished out. His friend Aditya Singh (23) is missing and a search operation is underway with divers being deployed,'' the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Holi
- Aditya Singh
- RK Bais
- Madhya Pradesh
- Anuppur
- Kapil Dhara
- Ramnagar
- Somaditya Ganguly
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh: Woman burnt alive by relatives over alleged land dispute
Madhya Pradesh Budget Session begins today with Governor's address
Shivling damaged in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh
Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan launches Ladli Bahna scheme for women
Amit Shah to travel to Madhya Pradesh, Odisha for Lok Sabha Pravas initiative this month