IRB Infra total toll collection rises 27 pc to Rs 351.75 cr in Feb

IRB Infrastructure Developers on Thursday said its total toll collection across all projects has increased 27 per cent year-on-year to Rs 351.75 crore in February 2023.

The company had reported the toll collection at Rs 277.47 crore in February 2022, it said in a statement.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Chairman & Managing Director Virendra D Mhaiskar said that the February 2023 toll collection on all the corridors has once again revealed the consistency and robustness in the growth over last year; thus, reflecting India's economic stability in the post-pandemic era.

