Left Menu

Lebanese banks to resume strike on March 14

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2023 19:16 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 19:16 IST
Lebanese banks to resume strike on March 14

Lebanon's commercial banks said on Thursday they would resume their open-ended strike on March 14, citing "arbitrary judicial decisions" that had drained their foreign currency reserves. The statement by the Association of the Banks of Lebanon (ABL) said legal measures had allowed borrowers to repay foreign currency loans to the banks at the old official exchange rate of 1,500 Lebanese pounds to the U.S. dollar.

But, it said, banks were also obliged to pay or transfer some foreign currency deposits in cash, in the same currency. That meant borrowers could pay back loans cheaply, given the Lebanese pound has lost 98% of its value during Lebanon's financial meltdown, while banks had to pay in foreign currency.

"For the thousandth time, banks do not print currencies," the statement said, adding such legal moves "reduce the chances for depositors to recover their deposits in foreign currencies - nay, they eliminate them completely." The statement said banks would be forced to resume their strike, and demanded "rapid legal measures to put an end to this imbalance in adopting contradictory standards".

The banks first closed their doors on Feb. 7 to protest against snowballing legal action they have been facing since Lebanon's economy began to unravel more than three years ago. Banks that imposed severe restrictions on withdrawals and transfers in response to the meltdown have faced a string of lawsuits from customers.

Lenders had also complained about investigations by Judge Ghada Aoun who last month filed money-laundering charges against two banks. The ABL has decried her work and demanded a solution for what it called a "deficiency" in the judiciary. The ABL suspended its strike on Feb. 24 to let customers use banking services after an appeal, it said, from Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

That decision came after Mikati moved to block Aoun's work investigating Lebanon's financial sector in the aftermath of its collapse in 2019 following decades of corrupt government, profligate spending and financial mismanagement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; Five women who say they were denied abortions sue Texas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global
2
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global
3
OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

 Global
4
LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face of risk and uncertainty

LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023