Left Menu

Greece: 3 more rail officials charged over deadly collision

PTI | Thessaloniki | Updated: 09-03-2023 20:01 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 20:01 IST
Greece: 3 more rail officials charged over deadly collision
  • Country:
  • Greece

Three more Greek rail officials were charged on Thursday in connection with a train crash that killed 57 people, as protests continued and the government promised to overhaul rail safety.

Two station managers and a supervisor were charged with endangering rail safety leading to the loss of life, a senior official involved in the investigation told the Associated Press on condition of anonymity, citing judicial policy. The three have been summoned to provide additional testimony and have not been detained.

The charges are similar to those filed against a 59-year-old station manager who was arrested in the wake of the February 28 crash in northern Greece and is currently in pre-trial detention.

Protests in Athens and other cities continued Thursday, following large rallies and strikes nationwide a day earlier to protest the government's response to the head-on collision along Greece's main rail route, outside the northern town of Tempe.

The disaster involving a passenger train and a freight carrier has set back widely reported plans by Greece's centre-right government to call a general election for early April.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis must hold elections before July. He vowed Thursday to press ahead with immediate and longer-term safety improvements that include higher staffing levels and stricter staff supervision along the rail network.

He repeated a public apology for the crash but added that previous governments also shared responsibility for long-term failings regarding rail safety.

"I take responsibility. We can't — we don't want to, and we should not — hide behind a series of human errors," he told a televised meeting of Cabinet ministers.

Popi Tsapanidou, a spokesperson for the main left-wing opposition party, Syriza, called the apology insincere. "Mr. Mitsotakis should realize that he did not become prime minister the day before yesterday," she said. "He has been governing for the past four years."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; Five women who say they were denied abortions sue Texas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global
2
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global
3
OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

 Global
4
LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face of risk and uncertainty

LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023