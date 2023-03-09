Govt employee in J-K’s Doda arrested for 'hateful' post on social media

A government employee was arrested on Thursday for uploading a ''hateful'' post on his social media account in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Amrik Singh, a resident of Beoli village and a Class IV employee in the office of chief education officer Doda, was booked for uploading ''hateful'' content on his Facebook account, a police spokesman said.

Sensing the sensitivity of the matter and to prevent the situation from turning into law and order problem, a police party led by Station House officer of Doda police station Arun Parkash Sharma arrested the accused and produced him before executive magistrate class 1st Doda, the spokesman said.

He said the accused was sent to Bhaderwah district jail under preventive detention. The spokesman said the Doda police is maintaining a close surveillance on suspected social media users and "if anybody is noticed being indulged in spreading hate to hurt the sentiments of any individual or community, stringent action shall be taken against such trouble mongers".

