New York obtains preliminary order barring 'ghost gun' sales

A federal judge on Thursday blocked 10 companies from selling certain gun components in New York while the state pursues a lawsuit against them aimed at ending sales of illegal, untraceable "ghost guns."

The preliminary order by U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan adopts an agreement reached between New York Attorney General Letitia James and the companies last month, court records show. "Today's court order will help protect New York communities and save New Yorkers' lives," James said in a statement.

The defendants are Arm or Ally, Rainier Arms, 80P Builder, Rock Slide USA, Indie Guns, Brownells, 80 Percent Arms, Glockstore, KM Tactical and Primary Arms. Lawyers for the companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment. James' office sued the companies last June. New York City at the same time announced its own lawsuit against five of the companies.

The lawsuits claimed that the companies were creating a public nuisance by selling gun frames and receivers without serial numbers to consumers. The parts can be used to make finished "ghost guns," including by people who are not eligible to buy guns, they said. Both lawsuits were filed six days after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a century-old New York law that strictly limited the carrying of guns outside the home.

Three defendants have settled with New York City, agreeing to stop selling guns there. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)