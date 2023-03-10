Left Menu

Germany: Deaths, injuries in shooting inside Hamburg church

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 10-03-2023 04:11 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 04:11 IST
Shots were fired inside a church in the northern German city of Hamburg on Thursday night, and an unspecified number of people were killed or wounded, police said.

Police said on Twitter that the shooting took place in the Gross Borstel district, a few kilometers north of the downtown area of Germany's second-biggest city.

They said that ''several people were seriously wounded, some of them fatally,'' but didn't give a precise figure.

German news agency dpa reported seeing rescue services taking people out of a building used by Jehovah's Witnesses.

The shooting happened around 9 pm local time.

Further details on what happened and on any possible motive weren't immediately available.

