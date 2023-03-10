Left Menu

Maha: Man kills mother after heated argument; arrested

Police have arrested a 26-year-old man from Virar in Maharashtras Palghar district for allegedly strangulating his mother to death following a tiff, an official said on Friday. The 44-year-old victim, Vaishali Dhanu, lived with her son at Gandhi Nagar colony in Phulpada area of Virar, the official said.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 10-03-2023 09:49 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 09:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Police have arrested a 26-year-old man from Virar in Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly strangulating his mother to death following a tiff, an official said on Friday. The accused was arrested soon after the incident on Thursday, he said. The 44-year-old victim, Vaishali Dhanu, lived with her son at Gandhi Nagar colony in Phulpada area of Virar, the official said. ''A couple of days back, the mother-son duo had a heated argument over some issue at a marriage function. On Thursday, when they started quarrelling again, the accused took a long cloth and strangled his mother with it in a fit of rage,'' the official of Virar police station said. After some time, the woman's mother reached their house and found her lying motionless on the bed. She was then rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead, he said. An offence under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder) was registered against the accused, who was later arrested, the official added.

