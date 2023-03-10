Loans worth Rs 7.81 crore disbursed to women SHGs in Latur under Maha govt programme
Loans worth Rs 7.81 crore were disbursed to 334 women self-help groups SHGs set up in Latur district under UMED - Maharashtra State Rural Livelihoods Mission, an official said. The loans were given on the occasion of the International Womens Day on Wednesday during a meeting organised at the Latur Zilla Parishad ZP office.
Loans worth Rs 7.81 crore were disbursed to 334 women self-help groups (SHGs) set up in Latur district under 'UMED' - Maharashtra State Rural Livelihoods Mission, an official said. The loans were given on the occasion of the International Women's Day on Wednesday during a meeting organised at the Latur Zilla Parishad (ZP) office. ZP Chief Executive Officer Abhinav Goyal was present as the chief guest.
Loan disbursal to the SHGs is aimed at increasing the income of women and their families by empowering them financially.
''Banks should provide loan to the women's groups for the successful implementation of government schemes, such as the Chief Minister's employment generation programme, Pradhan Mantri employment generation programme and Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro food processing Enterprises (PMFME),'' Goyal said.
