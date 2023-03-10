Left Menu

Loans worth Rs 7.81 crore disbursed to women SHGs in Latur under Maha govt programme

Loans worth Rs 7.81 crore were disbursed to 334 women self-help groups SHGs set up in Latur district under UMED - Maharashtra State Rural Livelihoods Mission, an official said. The loans were given on the occasion of the International Womens Day on Wednesday during a meeting organised at the Latur Zilla Parishad ZP office.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 10-03-2023 10:18 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 10:18 IST
Loans worth Rs 7.81 crore disbursed to women SHGs in Latur under Maha govt programme
  • Country:
  • India

Loans worth Rs 7.81 crore were disbursed to 334 women self-help groups (SHGs) set up in Latur district under 'UMED' - Maharashtra State Rural Livelihoods Mission, an official said. The loans were given on the occasion of the International Women's Day on Wednesday during a meeting organised at the Latur Zilla Parishad (ZP) office. ZP Chief Executive Officer Abhinav Goyal was present as the chief guest.

Loan disbursal to the SHGs is aimed at increasing the income of women and their families by empowering them financially.

''Banks should provide loan to the women's groups for the successful implementation of government schemes, such as the Chief Minister's employment generation programme, Pradhan Mantri employment generation programme and Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro food processing Enterprises (PMFME),'' Goyal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global
3
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023