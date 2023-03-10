Left Menu

Elderly man killed after shanty catches fire in east Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2023 10:41 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 10:39 IST
Elderly man killed after shanty catches fire in east Delhi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 70-year-old man was killed after a shanty caught fire in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri area early Friday, officials said.

They said a call about a fire incident was received around 2 am, following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The blaze was brought under control around 2.25 am, the fire officials said.

A senior police officer said patrolling staff noticed a fire in the Kalyanpuri area and made a PCR call.

A charred body of a man was recovered inside a jhuggi, he said, identifying the deceased as Niroti Lal.

His wife lives separately, police said.

Prima facie, it appears that the fire was caused due to an electric short circuit, they said, adding further enquiry is under process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global
3
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023