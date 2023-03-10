Elderly man killed after shanty catches fire in east Delhi

A 70-year-old man was killed after a shanty caught fire in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri area early Friday, officials said.

They said a call about a fire incident was received around 2 am, following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The blaze was brought under control around 2.25 am, the fire officials said.

A senior police officer said patrolling staff noticed a fire in the Kalyanpuri area and made a PCR call.

A charred body of a man was recovered inside a jhuggi, he said, identifying the deceased as Niroti Lal.

His wife lives separately, police said.

Prima facie, it appears that the fire was caused due to an electric short circuit, they said, adding further enquiry is under process.

