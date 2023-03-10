Rs 14 cr worth liquor sold in Noida ahead of Holi, highest since COVID-19 outbreak: Excise data

Liquor worth around Rs 14 crore was sold across Noida and Greater Noida in the two days ahead of Holi, after subdued sales since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gautam Buddh Nagar Excise Department officials said on Friday.

In the run-up to Holi last year, the revenue earned from liquor sales stood around Rs 11.5 crore, while liquor worth approximately Rs 9 crore was sold on December 30 and 31, they said.

On March 6 and 7, around 4.20 lakh beer cans were sold in the district, while 1.35 lakh liquor bottles, including foreign liquor varieties, were also sold during the period, according to official data.

Also, an estimated 10 lakh 250 ml pouches of 'Desi' (country-made) liquor were sold on the two days ahead of the festival, the data showed.

Last year, the approximate sales of country liquor (250 ml pouch) stood at 6 lakh, foreign liquor at 75,000 bottles, and beer cans at 3 lakh, with total revenue reaching around Rs 11.5 crore, according to corresponding data.

“With the total sale of liquor in Gautam Buddh Nagar, revenue of approximately Rs 14 crore was earned by the government in the two days of March 6 and 7. This is the highest revenue generated from liquor sales during any festive occasion in the district since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020,” District Excise Officer Rakesh Bahadur Singh told PTI.

Altogether, there are 549 liquor outlets across Noida and Greater Noida including those selling foreign liquor and country-made, according to the department.

There was a complete shutdown of liquor shops on March 8 on account of Holi, another official said.

“No major incident of illicit liquor trafficking came to the fore this time,” the official said, adding the Excise Department along with the police had stepped up vigilance especially at border points of Noida and Greater Noida.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, in western Uttar Pradesh adjoining Delhi, mandatorily observes dry days on January 26, April 14, August 15 and October 2 every year. Dry days are also observed on special occasions like Holi or when elections take place locally or in neighboring districts and states, the official added.

