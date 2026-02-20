Semiconductor Park Foundation Laid: A Landmark Event in Greater Noida

India Chip Private Limited's ambitious Semiconductor Park project took a significant step forward as the foundation stone was laid in Greater Noida. Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated virtually, while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended in person.

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, along with other dignitaries, was also present to witness this key development, contributing to India's technological advancements. The project is a joint venture between the HCL Group and Foxconn, aiming to bolster India's semiconductor industry.

In preparation for the VVIP attendance, detailed traffic advisories were issued, announcing diversions and parking arrangements. The local police ensured emergency services remained unaffected while guiding public and VIP traffic efficiently.

