Left Menu

Semiconductor Park Foundation Laid: A Landmark Event in Greater Noida

The foundation stone for India Chip Private Limited's Semiconductor Park in Greater Noida was laid with key figures including PM Modi and CM Yogi joining. Traffic diversions were in place due to the VVIP movement, and parking arrangements were meticulously organized for VIPs and public attendees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 20-02-2026 23:06 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 23:06 IST
Semiconductor Park Foundation Laid: A Landmark Event in Greater Noida
  • Country:
  • India

India Chip Private Limited's ambitious Semiconductor Park project took a significant step forward as the foundation stone was laid in Greater Noida. Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated virtually, while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended in person.

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, along with other dignitaries, was also present to witness this key development, contributing to India's technological advancements. The project is a joint venture between the HCL Group and Foxconn, aiming to bolster India's semiconductor industry.

In preparation for the VVIP attendance, detailed traffic advisories were issued, announcing diversions and parking arrangements. The local police ensured emergency services remained unaffected while guiding public and VIP traffic efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

 Global
2
Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

 Global
3
Judicial Scrutiny on DOJ's Journalist Search Raises Press Freedom Concerns

Judicial Scrutiny on DOJ's Journalist Search Raises Press Freedom Concerns

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Iran-U.S. Face-Off Looms Large

Escalating Tensions: Iran-U.S. Face-Off Looms Large

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026