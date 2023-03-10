Left Menu

Himachal Assembly: Budget session to begin on March 14

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 10-03-2023 16:28 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 16:28 IST
The budget session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly will commence on March 14 and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will present the budget for 2023-24 on March 17.

Speaking to mediapersons on Friday, Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said the 24-day session would have 18 sittings. There will be two private member's days on March 16 and 24.

The budget would be passed on March 29, Pathania said.

He said the Assembly secretariat has so far received 543 starred questions -- 391 online and 152 offline -- and 189 un-starred questions.

The general discussion of the budget would be held on March 20, 21, 22 and 23, while discussion on demands for grants would be held on March 27, 28 and 29.

An all-party meeting presided over by the speaker would be held ahead of the session on March 13.

