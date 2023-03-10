Left Menu

Dalai Lama calls to end religion-based violence in world on 64th Tibetan Uprising Day

Calling for oneness among the seven to eight billion people of the world, the spiritual leader said, We are the same human beings and should remain on this planet as brothers and sisters. The Dharamshala-based Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, in a statement, said, The Chinese government has been trying to erase Tibets culture and identity for years.

PTI | Dharamsala | Updated: 10-03-2023 16:45 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 16:32 IST
As the community marked the 64th Tibetan Uprising Day, spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Friday called for ending violence on the basis of religion in the world. In his address, the Dalai Lama said, the Dalai Lama said, “It is totally wrong to say my nation, their nation, my religion, their religion and fight and kill on these basis. We, through generations, used weapons to kill each other. Now, I think we must say enough, enough, enough.'' “When I was young and played with other children, I had no idea about their religion and nationality,'' he said. Calling for “oneness” among the seven to eight billion people of the world, the spiritual leader said, “We are the same human beings and should remain on this planet as brothers and sisters.” The Dharamshala-based Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, in a statement, said, “The Chinese government has been trying to erase Tibet's culture and identity for years. They have even destroyed the environment. But the Tibetan people have never given up. They continue to peacefully resist and fight for their rights.” On this day in 1959, the Chinese government attacked Tibet's capital, Lhasa, and tried to harm the Dalai Lama. The Tibetan people couldn't take it anymore and protested. We honour those who fought for Tibet's freedom and those who lost their lives, it said.

Last year, the 8th World Parliamentarians' Convention on Tibet was held in Washington, DC. This led to the creation of new Tibet support groups in Mexico and Spain, the statement said.

The exile also expressed its gratitude towards the government and people of India who have extended to us all facilities of rehabilitation and assistance, as well as other countries, organisations, and individuals who have helped us, it said.

The spiritual leader also met the members of the delegation from the European parliament, Mexico, and Lithuania at his residence here on this occasion.

