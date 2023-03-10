Arms supplier arrested in Delhi, 15 pistols seized: Police

A 35-year-old man who allegedly supplies arms to gangsters in Delhi-NCR has been arrested and 15 pistols have been seized from his possession, police said on Friday.

Eight high-quality semi-automatic pistols, seven single-shot pistols and eight live cartridges were seized from the possession of accused Daud, a resident of Dewas in Madhya Pradesh, they added.

Police said the kingpin of the nexus is arms supplier Malkhan Singh, who runs a pan-India network and has links with gangsters across the country, adding that Daud was a key member of the gang.

''Daud was arrested after we received a tip-off that he would come to the Dhansa-Najafgarh road to deliver a significant quantity of high quality firearms and ammunition to one Rakesh, a member of the Nandu-Jyoti gang, in the pre-dawn hours of March 7 in accordance with the direction of a man named Aslam, who is also a resident of Dewas,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Ingit Pratap Singh said.

Interrogation revealed that Daud came in contact with Singh in jail around four years ago. Singh asked him to join his gang of arms traffickers. He procured illegal firearms from Singh on several occasions and supplied those to his associates in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi, the DCP said.

''He used to procure a semi-automatic pistol from Singh for Rs 10,000-12,000 and a single-shot pistol for Rs 3,500,'' he added.

Police said further investigation is on to trace and apprehend the source and the intended receiver of the seized firearms and ammunition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)