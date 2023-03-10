German police had received tip-off about gunman at Jehovah's Witnesses hall: officials

German police had received an anonymous tip-off about the gunman who killed seven people at a Jehovah's Witnesses hall prior to the attack but did not have enough grounds to take action at the time, officials said at a briefing in Hamburg on Friday. The gunman was a 35-year-old German citizen and a former Jehovah's Witness who later professed a hatred for Jehovah's Witnesses.

The gunman was legally allowed to own a gun for sport and was in possession of a semi-automatic weapon. Hamburg's state prosecutor said the motive for the attack was still unknown.

