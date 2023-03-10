Scholz: 'speechless' at Jehovah's Witness hall shooting

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday he was left "speechless" by the shooting at a Jehovah's Witness place of worship in his hometown of Hamburg and his thoughts went out to the victims and their relatives.

"We fear that further victims may die from their severe wounds," he said, thanking security forces for their work.

