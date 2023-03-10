Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on March 10

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Friday, March 10: * HC stayed the trial court proceedings against DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal in a criminal case for allegedly abusing her official position to appoint people associated with the AAP to different posts in the women's rights body.

* HC reserved its verdict on an execution petition filed by Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Limited (DAMEPL) against Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) over payment of dues of an arbitral award passed in its favour.

* HC has said there is an emergent need for sensitisation of sub-divisional magistrates (SDM) to implement court orders and asked the city government to inform the SDMs about the manner in which eviction from property and recovery orders have to be executed.

* Allowing the continuation of criminal proceedings against a man for establishing a physical relationship with a girl he was stated to be in a consensual relationship with, HC said even if it's desirable to treat teenage infatuation and elopement differently, its ''hands are tied'' till the law is changed.

