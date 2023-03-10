Left Menu

German police investigate possible hostage situation at pharmacy

Updated: 10-03-2023 23:04 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 23:04 IST
German police said on Friday that they are mobilised due to a suspected hostage situation in the German city of Karlsruhe.

Police in Karlsruhe had cordoned off the area because the danger level was unclear, the police said on Twitter. Reached by phone, a spokesperson did not say how many hostages there were or how long the operation had been going on.

The possible hostage situation follows Thursday's deadly rampage at a Jehovah's Witnesses hall in Hamburg.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

