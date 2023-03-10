Left Menu

Acting chief justice appointed in Chhattisgarh HC, Gauhati HC gets additional judge

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2023 23:14 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 23:14 IST
Acting chief justice appointed in Chhattisgarh HC, Gauhati HC gets additional judge
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Goutam Bhaduri has been appointed as the acting chief justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court as incumbent chief justice Arup Kumar Goswami demits office on Friday.

According to a notification issued by the Department of Justice in the Union Law Ministry, Justice Bhaduri, the senior-most judge of the Chhattisgarh High Court, will assume charge with effect from March 11.

High Court judges retire at the age of 62 years, while Supreme Court judges retire at 65.

An advocate, Kardak Ete, has been appointed as an additional judge of the Gauhati High Court.

His name was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium on March 2.

While recommending his name, the collegium had noted that Ete belongs to a Scheduled Tribe.

''Besides his own competence and standing at the Bar, the appointment of Kardak Ete will bring greater diversity and inclusion to the (Gauhati) High Court,'' the collegium had observed. Additional judges are usually appointed for two years before being elevated as permanent judges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
3
Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

 Global
4
NASA, SpaceX prep for Crew-5 return to Earth and 27th resupply mission launch

NASA, SpaceX prep for Crew-5 return to Earth and 27th resupply mission launc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023