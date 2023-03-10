Acting chief justice appointed in Chhattisgarh HC, Gauhati HC gets additional judge

Justice Goutam Bhaduri has been appointed as the acting chief justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court as incumbent chief justice Arup Kumar Goswami demits office on Friday.

According to a notification issued by the Department of Justice in the Union Law Ministry, Justice Bhaduri, the senior-most judge of the Chhattisgarh High Court, will assume charge with effect from March 11.

High Court judges retire at the age of 62 years, while Supreme Court judges retire at 65.

An advocate, Kardak Ete, has been appointed as an additional judge of the Gauhati High Court.

His name was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium on March 2.

While recommending his name, the collegium had noted that Ete belongs to a Scheduled Tribe.

''Besides his own competence and standing at the Bar, the appointment of Kardak Ete will bring greater diversity and inclusion to the (Gauhati) High Court,'' the collegium had observed. Additional judges are usually appointed for two years before being elevated as permanent judges.

