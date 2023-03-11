Left Menu

White House: have faith in regulators when asked about SVB Financial

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2023 01:47 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 01:47 IST
White House: have faith in regulators when asked about SVB Financial

The White House on Friday said it had faith and confidence in U.S. financial regulators, when asked about the failure of SVB Financial Group , the largest bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis.

Cecilia Rouse, who chairs the Council of Economic Advisers, expressed confidence in regulators when asked about the institution, which was shut down on Friday by a California banking regulator.

Rouse said the U.S. banking system was fundamentally stronger than it was during the 2008 financial crisis.

