4 cow smugglers held following encounter in UP's Bareilly: Police

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 11-03-2023 11:33 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 10:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four cow smugglers were arrested following an encounter in which a constable and a cow smuggler were injured in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday.

The encounter took place in the Baheri police station area on Friday, they said, adding that both the injured men have been admitted to a hospital.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rajkumar Aggarwal said following incidents of cow slaughter in Akha and Sakras villages of Baheri, police picked up four people from Akha and they confessed to their role in cow slaughter.

Subsequently, accompanied by one of the arrested cow smugglers, Manzoor Ahmed, police reached Akha on Friday to recover the tools used by them. On the pretext of getting the tools, which he claimed were buried in a field, the accused took out a pistol and fired at the police, leaving constable Ritu Raj injured in the hand.

Police fired at Ahmed when he tried to run away and he suffered a leg injury.

The injured constable and cow smuggler were taken to a community health centre (CHC), from where they were referred to the Bareilly Headquarters Hospital.

Police have seized the tools used for cow slaughter from Akha, the SP said, adding that the arrested men are being interrogated thoroughly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

