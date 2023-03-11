Left Menu

UP: Man, woman end lives after families disapprove of their marriage

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 11-03-2023 12:38 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 11:32 IST
UP: Man, woman end lives after families disapprove of their marriage
A man and a woman allegedly ended their lives by consuming poison after their families refused to marry them, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in the Budhana area here on Friday evening, they said.

The man and the woman belonged to the same caste and took the extreme step by consuming poison in their respective houses after their families refused to marry them, police said.

Police Circle Officer Viney Gautam said the man was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. Similarly, the woman was also taken to a hospital in a serious condition and she died there.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, he said.

